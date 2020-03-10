March 5, 2020 "Dutch" to his family and friends, was welcomed by our Lord Jesus in peace on Thursday, March 5, 2020, 9:45 a.m. at the age of 79, in Pinehurst, N.C. He was preceded in death by father, Robert; mother, Beatrice; dear stepmother, Margaret; and daughter, Lynn. he is survived by dear wife, Peg; brother, Robert of Harrisonburg, Va.; and sister, Pam of Ticonderoga, N.Y. He leaves behind children, sons, Brad and Bruce of Chesapeake, Va.; daughter, Beth, of Roanoke, Va.; and loving stepchildren, Scott, Kurt, and Bonnie. He was a proud grandfather of Taylor, Josh, Chris, Sophia, Jordan, Macy, Kenyon, Ella and Liam, all the lights and joys of his life. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you make donations to an amazing hospice facility, FirstHealth Hospice & Palliative Care, 251 Campground Rd., West End, NC 27376, (910) 715-6000, www.firsthealth.org
