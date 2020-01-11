December 30, 2019 Roger Lee Van Tassell passed away on Monday, December 30, 2019 at the age of 68, after complications related to Parkinson's Disease. Son of United States Army Colonel Frederick and Dema Van Tassell, Roger grew up living across the globe. He attended Virginia Tech, where he earned a BS and MS in Microbiology, and stayed living in Blacksburg and working in biotech for several decades. Roger was predeceased by his parents and wife of 29 years, Ann. He is lovingly remembered by his son and daughter-in-law, Maxwell and Chelsea Van Tassell; daughter and son-in-law, Jenica and Ryan Davidson; granddaughters, Emelyn and Juliet; brother, Gregory Van Tassell; nephews, Chris and Dorian Van Tassell; sister, Marianne Jurgenson; and sister-in-law, Gail Evans. In lieu of a funeral service, Roger's family will hold a private memorial celebration. If you would like to do something in his memory, please consider a donation to the Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson's Research. Condolences for the family may be offered at RogerVTMemorial@gmail.com.
