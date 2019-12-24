December 21, 2019 Edward T. Van Lear II, 54, passed away on Saturday, December 21, 2019. He was born in Clifton Forge, Va., and attended CHS, New River Community College, and Radford University. Edward was employed at Pizza Inn for the past 22 years. He never met a stranger and was quick to start a conversation with those he met. He was preceded in death by his father, Edward T. Van Lear; grandparents, Arby and Gertrude Harris and Edward and Catherine Van Lear. He is survived by his mother, Lillian H. Van Lear; brother, Mark A. Van Lear; sister, Amanda Leddy and husband, Harvey; nieces, Rebecca L. Duncan and husband, Dominique, Rachel Leddy and Hannah Leddy; nephews, Stephen Leddy and Tanner Van Lear; aunts and uncles, Alvin and Joyce Harris, Chuck and Nancy Ballengee, Bonnie Harris, David and Carolyn Van Lear, Kathryn Neckerman; and many cousins and friends. The family will receive friends on Friday, December 27, 2019 from 5 until 7 p.m. at Horne Funeral Home. Funeral services will be on Saturday, December 28, 2019 at 11 a.m. at Christiansburg Presbyterian Church with Dr. Don Makin officiating. Interment will follow in Sunset Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Christiansburg Presbyterian Church or a charity of one's choice.
