December 7, 2019 Crystal Lynn Van Hise, 46, of Roanoke, Va., passed away on Saturday, December 7, 2019. Left to cherish Crystal's memory are her parents, Roger E. Van Hise (Diana) and Yvette Oskutis Van Hise (Jo); sister, Megan Wilkins; niece, London Wilkins; uncles, Adolph Oskutis (Isabel) and Roy Oskutis (Jane); and cousins, Michael Oskutis (Lindsay), David Oskutis, Laura Stasney (Chip), Derek Oskutis (Colleen), and Dr. Morgan Oskutis (Dr. Steve Swavely). She is also survived by very special friends, Becky Paxton, Jason Brooks, and Pete Hoefling, as well as many other friends and neighbors with whom she shared her warm, caring, and generous spirit. She graduated from Marlboro High School in Marlboro, N.J. in 1991 and Roanoke College in Salem, Va. in 1995, with majors in Business and Technical Theater. Crystal was Vice President and head of Human Resources at Star City Games in Roanoke. She loved to travel and was often accompanied by her many enthusiastic family and friends. Crystal was known and loved by people she met from all over the world. The family will receive friends from 2 until 4 p.m. and from 7 until 9 p.m. on Thursday, December 12, 2019, at Oakey's South Chapel, 4257 Brambleton Ave., Roanoke. A funeral service will be conducted at 10 a.m. on Saturday, December 14, 2019, at the funeral home. Interment will follow at Evergreen Burial Park. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her memory to the Franklin County Humane Society, P.O. Box 2118, Rocky Mount, VA 24151, the League for Animal Protection, 603 Poor Farm Road, Fincastle, VA 24090, or to Freedom's Last Chance, 90 Edgewood Farms Lane, Wirtz, VA 24184. Online condolences may be shared at www.oakeys.com.
