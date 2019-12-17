September 19, 1957 Nancy Valentino, age 62, of Rocky Mount, passed away on Sunday, December 15, 2019. Nancy was born on September 19, 1957, to the late Hard Rock and Nancy Gallo. Surviving are her husband of 40 years, Rudy Valentino; daughter, Nani Valentino; son, Rudy Valentino; grandchildren, Anthony, Ali and Bentley Valentino; brother, Michael Gallo; and nieces and nephews. Visitation will be held from 6 until 8 p.m. on Wednesday, December 18, 2019, at Conner-Bowman Funeral Home (Rt. 220 Chapel), Rocky Mount, Va.

