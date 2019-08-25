VAIL Christopher Lee March 26, 1974 August 16, 2019. Christopher Lee Vail, 45, went to Heavenly rest with the Lord on Friday, August 16, 2019. He was a beloved father, son and brother. Chris was born on March 26, 1974 in Roanoke, Va. He graduated from Lord Botetourt High School and attended Radford University. Since he was sixteen, he worked in local restaurants and last worked at Dynax. His interests included fishing, playing with his son and texting with his daughters in OR. Chris was preceded in death by his father, David Vail; grandparents, Neva and Nelson Cole; grandparents, Virginia and Scott Vail Sr. and uncle, Scott Vail, Jr. Those left to cherish Chris's memory are his daughters, Maisy and Krystah Vail of Eugene, OR; his son, Christopher Lee Vail, II (C. J.) of Troutville; his mother, Linda Cole Vail of Troutville; his brother, Jeff (Angie) Vail, Josh and Madison and Zachery Vowell of Ypsilanti, MI; and numerous loving cousins, aunts, uncles and friends. A memorial service was held at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, August 20, 2019 at Pleasant Hill Baptist in Troutville. Memorials may be sent to: David C. Vail Music Scholarship Fund Roanoke County Education Foundation c/o 3756 Country Club Rd Troutville, Va. 24175

