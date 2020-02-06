November 8, 1941 January 26, 2020 Norman Anthony Underwood, born on November 8, 1941 in Oak Hill, W.Va., passed away in Hardy, Va. on Sunday, January 26, 2020. He passed away following a courageous battle with pancreatic cancer. He was preceded in death by his parents, William C. "Bud" and Juanita Underwood; and brother, Bob Underwood, all of Beckley, W.Va. He is survived by his only daughter, Kathy and her husband, Rob Bryant, and grandson, Jordan Anthony, of Vinton; also a sister, Lois and husband, Mike Moore, from Beckley, W.Va.; and friend, Patsy Weaver Murphy; as well as two nephews and one niece, cousins, and many friends who loved him. Norman was a very hard-working man and in his spare time he was an avid Hunter and Fisherman and especially enjoyed spending time with his grandson. A huge heartfelt thank you to Good Samaritan Hospice and their staff for their overwhelming love, care, and concern given to Norman and his family throughout this difficult journey. Norman was a Christian man and is walking with God and we will keep him in our hearts forever. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Good Samaritan Hospice 2408 Electric Road SW, Roanoke, VA 24018. A memorial service will be conducted by the Reverend James Armentrout at St. Mark's Lutheran (1008 Franklin Road, Roanoke) on Saturday, February 8, 2020 at 11 a.m. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. Following the service Norman will be inurned in St. Mark's Lutheran Church Columbarium Garden. Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory, Smith Mountain Lake is assisting the family. To send online condolences please visit tharpfuneralhome.com.
Underwood, Norman Anthony
