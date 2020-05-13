March 30, 1939 May 7, 2020 Johnny A. Underwood Jr., 81, of Salem, Va., passed away on Thursday, May 7, 2020. Johnny was preceded in death by his parents, John and Helen Richardson Underwood; his brother, David; and sisters, Frieda Hall and Jane Coffman. He is survived by his wife, Doris Wilson Underwood; son, Jason Underwood; his precious grandchildren who he loved dearly, Taylor and Jonathan Underwood; also, his brothers, Patrick (Linda) and Tim Underwood; his sisters, Betsy Hodges, Lorell Mathena and Becky Barnett (Billy); his sisters-in-law, Joy Cecil, Juanita Wilson; brothers-in-law, Carson Wilson (Susan), Harold Coffman; many nieces and nephews. A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, May 14, 2020, at Richardson Family Cemetery, Ironto, Va., with social distancing guidelines observed.

