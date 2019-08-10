UNDERWOOD III James Quinter August 1, 1956 July 30, 2019 James (Jim) Quinter Underwood, III, passed away on Tuesday July 30, 2019 at Vidant Medical Center with family by his side. He was 62 years old. Born in Giles County on August 1, 1956, Jim attended Narrows High School and then went on to study Pre-Pharmacy at Virginia Tech 1974-1977 and was a 1980 VCU Pharmacy graduate. He enjoyed practicing pharmacy and spent his recent years keeping up with friends, family, and loved ones. He was a dedicated Hokies fan, talented musician, and avid conversationalist. Jim was preceded in death by his mother, Betty Mae Womack Underwood and his father, James Quinter Underwood Jr. He is survived by his son (Matthew), his daughter (Ashley), his sister (Mary), his brother (Jon), as well as his nieces (Maria, Erin, Rachel, and Elizabeth) and nephew (Kirk). We will gather to celebrate his life at 1 p.m. on Saturday, August 24, 2019 at Narrows First Baptist Church located at 609 Wolf Street, Narrows, Va. 24124. We welcome stories and fond memories during the memorial service.

