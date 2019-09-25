UMBERGER SR. Timothy Jackson September 22, 2019 Timothy Jackson Umberger Sr., 69, of Wirtz, Va., died at his home with family by his side on Sunday, September 22, 2019. He courageously fought cancer for several months. Tim was married to the love of his life of 49 years Marilyn Huff Umberger. Preceded in death, Father, Thomas Jackson Umberger; Mother, Dorothy Davis Umberger; Brother, William (Bill Tom) Umberger and sisters, Carol Jean Harris, Eleanor Joyce (Joy) U. Pickett. Survived by his Daughter, Kimberly U. Caldwell and husband Lyn E. Caldwell III.; Son, Timothy (T. J.) Umberger Jr.; two grandsons, Jordan T. Caldwell and wife Micailah G. Caldwell, Andrew C. Caldwell and granddaughter, Linsey B. Umberger; sisters, Judy U. Jones and Nancy Ruth Jones, and numerous nieces and nephews. He leaves behind many special friends. Tim retired from NS Railroad of 33 years and graduated from Andrew Lewis High School in 1970. Tim served honorably in the Army Reserves. Tim never met a stranger and loved riding his Harley. You could always find him working outside or in his garage. He was always available to help others. Instead of flowers the family asks that you make donations to: Carillion Clinic Hospice Franklin 390 S. Main Street Suite 314 Rocky Mount, Va. 24151 Or Carillion Clinic Cancer Center 2013 S Jefferson St. Roanoke, Va. 24014. A Celebration of Life will be scheduled later. The family would like to thank the Hospice of Franklin County for the love and support that was given in his last days.

