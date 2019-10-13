UMBERGER Ruth Layne February 20, 1921 October 10, 2019 Ruth Layne Umberger, 98, of Wytheville, Va., passed away on Thursday, October 10, 2019. She was born on February 20, 1921 to the late Oren Erastus and Angie Elizabeth Hedrick Layne. She is preceded in death by her husband, Jasper Willard Umberger and a son, Danny L. Umberger and son-in-law, William "Billy" Paisley. Survivors include her three daughters, Willa Mae and George Dake of Dixon, Missouri; Angelia Paisley of Wytheville; Kathy Witt of Wytheville; son, O. C. "Sonny" and Margaret Umberger of Salem; 14 grandchildren,; 20 great grandchildren; seven great- great grandchildren. Funeral services will be held 11 a.m. Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at Petunia Christian Church with the Reverend Dennis Martin officiating. Interment will follow in the Mt. Pleasant U.M.C. Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 5 to 7 p.m. on Monday, October 14, 2019 at Petunia Christian Church. In lieu of flowers family request donations be sent to the Petunia Christian Church 2420 West Lee Highway Wytheville, Va. 24382. Online condolences can be sent to the family at www.grubbfuneralhome.com The Umberger family is in the care of Grubb Funeral Home, Wytheville, Va.

