UMBERGER Marion Kent September 1, 2019 Marion Kent Umberger, 78, passed away peacefully Sunday, September 1, 2019 A Visitation will be held at 1 p.m. Sunday, September 8, 2019 at Kent's childhood church Mt. Pleasant United Methodist Church, 200 Mt. Pleasant Road, Wytheville, Va. A Celebration of Life will be held at 3 p.m., and a time to reminisce and a meal in the Fellowship Hall will follow. In lieu of flowers, Kent's family asks that you consider a donation to Open Door Café, 680 Main Street, Wytheville, Va. 24382; Compassion at Cornerstone, 7545 US29, Browns Summit, N.C. 27214; or, Hospice Home of the Piedmont, 1800 Westchester Drive, High Point, N.C. 27262. Online condolences can be sent to the family at www.grubbfuneralhome.com. The Umberger family is in the care of Grubb Funeral Home, Wytheville.

