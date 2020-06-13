May 19, 1938June 9, 2020 Jack "EG" Edgar Tysinger Jr., 82, of Roanoke, and originally of Thomasville, N.C., passed away and reunited with his wife on Tuesday, June 9, 2020. He was born in Thomasville, N.C., to the late Jack Edgar Sr. and Rachel Arlene Clodfelter Tysinger. Jack was the superintendent of laundry and linen services with Servitex for many years and was the co-owner of Aerial Way Self Storage in Roanoke, Va. from 1999 to 2010. When he was younger, Jack, liked to hunt and fish as much as possible. Being outdoors was his passion and Jack wanted to be outside whenever he could. He never backed down from any challenge of repairing anything others thought of being unrepairable. Jack was known as a "jack of all trades," where his carpentry skills were appreciated and left those around him in awe of his skills. At the age of nine, Jack's gift of playing the drums became real. He eventually, along with mutual friends of music, formed a band called "The Four Jacks." Using his talent, Jack performed with artists such as Elvis Presley, Billy "Crash" Craddock, as well as Bill Deal and the Rhondals. His musical abilities also led him to record and perform four songs with Billy "Crash" Craddock. Above it all, the love he had for his wife and family will always be remembered as a wonderful and much cherished memory. In addition to his parents, Jack was preceded in death by his wife, Helen Marlene Howie Tysinger; son-in-law, Gregory L. Goehring; and sister, Jane Cagle. Left to cherish his memory includes his daughters, Kim Owen (Teddy), of Roanoke, Va., Mandy Williamson (Rob), of Wilton, N.Y., and Jacki Goehring, of Rocky Mount, Va.; sister, Vicki Forest (Jim), of Mt. Airy, N.C.; grandchildren, Bryce, Sam, Cody, Jake, and Carly. A celebration of Jack's life will be held in Thomasville, N.C. at a later date. Online condolences may be expressed by visiting www.johnmoakey.com.
Locations
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Most Popular
-
Lawsuit: Original deed prevents Lee statue from being taken down
-
Roanoke Valley COVID-19 cases rise, disproportionately affect Hispanic residents
-
Roanoke mayor supports removing Robert E. Lee memorial
-
Watch Now: Black Lives Matter supporters march down Main Street in Salem
-
Anti-racist resolution prompts spirited Montgomery County School Board debate
In memory
Submit An Obituary
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. If you wish to submit an obituary or in memoriam notice, you may contact us by calling 434-978-7294 or emailing obituary@roanoke.com or inmemory@roanoke.com
Obituaries in the news
Flowers
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Contests & Events
Do you and your Dad look a-like? Do you know someone that looks like theirs? PERFECT! We’d l…
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.