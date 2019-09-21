TYREE Phyllis Goodbar September 18, 2019 Phyllis Goodbar Tyree, 78, of Lexington, Va., died Wednesday, September 18, 2019. Funeral at 3 p.m. Sunday, September 22, 2019 at Harrison Funeral Chapel. Visitation one hour before service.

Tags

Locations

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.