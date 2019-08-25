August 22, 2019 On Thursday, August 22, 2019, Mary Lee Tydings of Roanoke, Va., passed quietly into the arms of her savior. She was the first born of Horace and Lillian Tydings. Both parents are now deceased. Her sister, Elizabeth, was born six years later and currently resides in Florida. Also surviving is her loving aunt, Beulah, and many cousins. Mary Lee always loved children and chose to work professionally as an elementary school teacher and later as a case worker for the state of Maryland. During her years in Baltimore, she also became a mentor in the Big Sisters/Little Sisters program. Services will be held at 3 p.m. on Tuesday, August 27, 2019, in the Chapel of Light of Evergreen Burial Park in Roanoke with Pastor Kevin Kinsey officiating. In lieu of flowers, we encourage donations to Good Samaritan Hospice, 2408 Electric Road, Roanoke, VA 24018. Online condolences may be expressed at www.oakeys.com.

