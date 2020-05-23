February 29, 1940 May 21, 2020 Mary Eddington Hodges Tuttle, age 80, of Rocky Mount, died on Thursday, May 21, 2020. She was born on February 29, 1940 and was preceded in death by her husband, Jack M. Tuttle, who she married in 1960. She and Jack ran Tuttle's Exxon since 1970's. She was also preceded in death by her parents, Tony S. Hodges Sr. and Daisy Wray Hodges; one sister, Mildred (Peggy) Morris; one nephew, Stevie C. Morris. Surviving are her sisters, Audrey Reece, Jeannette (Judy) Bussey, Carmen Patrick, Patsy Martin (Dave), Donna Mitchell; brothers, Tony S. Hodges Jr. and Ron W. Hodges (Peggy); many nieces, great-nieces, nephews, great-nephews, and great-great-nieces and nephews. Many thanks to Carilion Hospice (Susan) and the Fork Mountain Rest Home Staff for their care and concern. In lieu of flowers, please consider a memorial donation to your favorite charity. Graveside services will be held at 3 p.m. on Sunday, May 24, 2020, at Franklin Memorial Park with Chaplain Rick Poland officiating. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.florafuneralservice.com.
Tags
Locations
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Most Popular
-
60% of Virginia's COVID-19 deaths came from long-term care, but state code bars knowing which homes
-
Editorial: End of an era for Roanoke
-
Southwest Roanoke dam said to be safe after 1:15 a.m. evacuations amid rising waters
-
Jerry Kill: It was ‘gut-wrenching’ decision to leave Virginia Tech after brief productive stint
-
Watch Now: Flooding forces evacuations, rescues as Roanoke River nears 16-foot level
In memory
Submit An Obituary
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. If you wish to submit an obituary or in memoriam notice, you may contact us by calling 434-978-7294 or emailing obituary@roanoke.com or inmemory@roanoke.com
Obituaries in the news
Flowers
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Contests & Events
Football season isn't over yet and neither is Fearless Forecasters! Don't miss your chance t…
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.