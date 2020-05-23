February 29, 1940 May 21, 2020 Mary Eddington Hodges Tuttle, age 80, of Rocky Mount, died on Thursday, May 21, 2020. She was born on February 29, 1940 and was preceded in death by her husband, Jack M. Tuttle, who she married in 1960. She and Jack ran Tuttle's Exxon since 1970's. She was also preceded in death by her parents, Tony S. Hodges Sr. and Daisy Wray Hodges; one sister, Mildred (Peggy) Morris; one nephew, Stevie C. Morris. Surviving are her sisters, Audrey Reece, Jeannette (Judy) Bussey, Carmen Patrick, Patsy Martin (Dave), Donna Mitchell; brothers, Tony S. Hodges Jr. and Ron W. Hodges (Peggy); many nieces, great-nieces, nephews, great-nephews, and great-great-nieces and nephews. Many thanks to Carilion Hospice (Susan) and the Fork Mountain Rest Home Staff for their care and concern. In lieu of flowers, please consider a memorial donation to your favorite charity. Graveside services will be held at 3 p.m. on Sunday, May 24, 2020, at Franklin Memorial Park with Chaplain Rick Poland officiating. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.florafuneralservice.com.

