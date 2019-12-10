December 9, 2019 Hubert Clifford Turpin, 90, of Indian Valley, passed away on Monday, December 9, 2019. He was preceded in death by his wife, Sylvia J. Turpin; and parents, Cliff and Maggie Turpin. He is survived by his four children, Larry H. and Martha Turpin, Frankie "Wendell" Turpin, Jimmy L. Turpin, and Carolyn "Loretta" and George McMillan; seven grandchildren, and numerous great-grandchildren. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, December 11, 2019, at the Maberry Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Roy Turpin officiating. Interment will follow at the Captain George Quesenberry Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 10 until 11 a.m. prior to the service at the funeral home. Online condolences may be sent by visiting www.maberryfuneralhome.com.

