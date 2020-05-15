April 21, 1960 May 14, 2020 Deborah Ann Montgomery Turpin, 60, of Fairlawn, passed away on Thursday, May 14, 2020. She was preceded in death by her father, Edward Lewis Montgomery; husband, Frank Edward Turpin; and brother, Curtis Buckland. Survivors include her mother, Ilene W. Montgomery of Dublin; sons, Michael Paul Hopkins of Parrott, Matthew Lee Hopkins of Snowville, and Terry Edward Strock of Roanoke; brothers, Doug Buckland of Westland, Mich., Pete Buckland of Parrott, and Eddie Montgomery of Dublin; sisters, Rhonda Myers and Dorothy Buckland, both of Westland, Mich., and Donna Gravley of Parrott; four grandchildren; and many other relatives and friends. Memorial services will be private. The Turpin family is in the care of Mullins Funeral Home & Crematory in Radford. www.mullinsfuneralhome.com

To plant a tree in memory of Deborah Turpin as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Locations

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.