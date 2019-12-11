June 4, 1943 December 5, 2019 Wilma Frances Kilpatrick Mintz Turner, 76, of Huddleston, passed away on Thursday, December 5, 2019, at her residence. She was born on June 4, 1943, in Brevard, N.C., a daughter of the late Karl J. Kilpatrick and Hazel Green Kilpatrick. Wilma was a member of Patmos United Methodist Church in Huddleston. She enjoyed the beach, dancing and golf. Wilma is survived by her loving husband, Daniel "Danny" Turner; son, Allen Derek Mintz and his wife, Merideth; granddaughter, Sydney Jolie Mintz; grandsons, Trey Allen Mintz and Tobey Ellis Mintz; and brothers, Kenneth "Buddy" Kilpatrick and wife, Nell, and James Kilpatrick and his wife, Beverly. Also surviving are five nieces, many cousins and friends. For those wishing to make memorial contributions in Wilma's memory please consider, Bedford Humane Society or Amedisys Hospice of Roanoke. A reception and celebration of Wilma's life will be conducted from 2 until 4 p.m. on Sunday, December 15, 2019, at Mariners Landing Club House. To send condolences online please visit tharpfunearlhome.com. Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory, Bedford is assisting the family.

Tags

Locations

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.