August 16, 2019 Walter Herbert Turner, 50, of Roanoke, Va., passed away on Friday, August 16, 2019. He was born on April 4, 1969, to the late William H. Turner and Margaret Hall Wescott. Walt graduated from Franklin County High School in 1987 and went on to graduate from Ferrum College in 1992 with a bachelor's degree in Chemistry. Walt is survived by his husband, Joseph M. Snyder; mother-in-law, Sandra Snyder; and numerous family and friends. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Donations may be made in memory of Walt to St. Jude Children's Hospital. Online condolences may be expressed at www.oakeys.com.

Tags

Locations

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.