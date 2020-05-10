Morris Edward "Germ" Turner, 73, of Glasgow, Virginia, departed his earthly life for his Heavenly home on Wednesday, May 6, 2020. Born on December 27, 1946, to the late Ishamael and Alice Turner. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his beloved son, Maurice Eugene Turner. Morris is survived by his wife of over 50 years, Delores Turner; grandchildren, Keyonna Turner and Darrius Turner; great-grandson, Tra'Derious Turner; and a host of other relatives and friends. A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, May 12, 2020, at Evergreen Baptist Church Cemetery, Glasgow. Community Funeral Home directing

