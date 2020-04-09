November 7, 1948 April 6, 2020 Michael Lewis Turner, 71, of Glasgow, Virginia departed this life for his Heavenly home on Monday, April 6, 2020. Born on November 7, 1948, Mike was the son of Ishmael and Alice Turner. Mike was raised in Glasgow and at an early age accepted Jesus Christ as his Lord and Savior at Ebenezer Baptist Church, now Union Baptist Church. Mike loved his family and was devoted to them. He was preceded in death by his parents Ishmael and Alice Turner; brothers Francis Lee Turner, Lloyd Kenneth Turner; and sister, Molly Stewart. Left to cherish is memories are his beloved children, Reginald Turner (Lori), Nicole Turner; five grandchildren, Lamont Turner, Felicity Turner, Tatyana Turner, Brayden Holdren, Brendan Holdren; siblings, Morris Turner (Delores), Eloise Moore (Earl), Douglas Turner; sister-in-law, Hazel Turner; nieces, nephews, and a host of cousins and friends. Mike was a graduate of Natural Bridge High School and St. Paul's College where he earned a BS degree in Elementary Education. After graduation from college, he began his rewarding career as a teacher in the Buena Vista Public School System at Parry McCluer Middle School. He was a devoted teacher to many students who remember him as one of their favorites to this day. During his years with Parry McCluer, Mike served as the Assistant Varsity Football Coach, Assistant JV Football Coach, Assistant Indoor Field and Track Coach, and Head Baseball Coach. Being an avid sports fan and a great athlete himself, Mike thoroughly enjoyed working with the young men he coached. He retired from teaching after 31 years of service and enjoyed his retirement by spending time with family, friends, and serving in various community service areas. Mike was an active member of Union Baptist Church serving in the trustee, usher, and kitchen ministries. Mike volunteered with Meals on Wheels with his brother and delivered meals around the community to those in need and he served at the Glasgow/Natural Bridge Food Pantry. He represented his Glasgow community well by serving as a member of the Glasgow Town Council for several years. In his earlier years, Mike was an active member of the Masonic Lodge in Glasgow. Mike touched many lives and was liked by everyone who had the pleasure to know him. His laugh and smile were contagious. He will be forever missed. We have all been blessed to have known and loved him. A private family graveside service will be at Evergreen Cemetery in Glasgow with the Rev. Horace Rice officiating. Arrangements by Harrison Funeral Home & Crematory, Lexington, Va.
