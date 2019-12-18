December 15, 2019 Mattie E. Turner, age 95, of Bedford, departed this life on Sunday, December 15, 2019. She is survived by three daughters, Odessa Jean Tucker, Ruth Queen and Emma Turner Witcher; four sons, John (Ellen) Newbill, Windford Newbill, Leonard Stockton and Presell (Shirley) Brown; other relatives and friends. Funeral services will be held at noon on Saturday, December 21, 2019, at Washington Street Baptist Church. Interment will follow at Mt. Olivet Baptist Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Friday from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Bedford Funeral Home. Friends may view on Friday from noon until the visitation. Arrangements by Bedford Funeral Home.

