TURNER, Mary Fancher January 27, 1956 - November 21, 2019 After a short but courageous battle with lung cancer, Mary Fancher Turner, 63, of Roanoke, Va., passed away quietly on Thursday, November 21, 2019, with family and friends by her side. She is survived by her sister, Anne Turner Huff and her brother-in-law, Leigh Huff, of Roanoke; her first cousins, Allen and his wife, Valerie, of Cape May Courthouse, N.J., and Elizabeth Robinson of Georgetown, Ky. Her family is most appreciative of the many years of friendship and support of her Roanoke friends, Pat and Charles George and Gerald Cunningham. We would also like to thank the caring medical professionals at Carilion's 9th Floor South ICU and the Blue Ridge Cancer Center who helped us during this final journey. Mary Fancher was predeceased by her parents, Fancher and Martha Turner; her brother, Chase Turner; her aunts and uncles, Ed and Mary Robinson, and Fred and Katharine White; her grandparents, Frederick and Mattie White, and Fancher and Gladys Turner; and her beloved dog, Sandy. She was born in Roanoke, Va., and attended Crystal Springs Elementary, Woodrow Wilson Junior High, St Margaret's School in Tappahannock, Va., and graduated from Roanoke Catholic School in 1974. An unusual double name like Mary Fancher lent itself to lots of nicknames so she was known by her family as Mur-Mur, Fanny, MF, Mouse, and Sis and by many friends as Mary and Twinky. She was an extremely hard working and conscientious employee and over her many working years she considered her co-workers at the Deli Shop, Genco, and Elizabeth Arden as her very good friends. She was a most loyal friend and sister. She loved Christmas decorations, the color purple, trips to Atlantic City, and any fund-raiser walking event as evidenced by all the event tee shirts she amassed over the years. She loved to watch sports on TV, was a dedicated Green Bay Packers fan from a young age, a Wahoo fan, and a regular dog walker with Sandy around South Roanoke for 16 years. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials may be made to the Roanoke Valley SPCA, 1340 Baldwin Ave., Roanoke, VA 24012, so that someone else can adopt a special pet companion like Sandy. There will be visitation from 5 until 7 p.m. on Monday, November 25, 2019, at Oakey's Roanoke Chapel – Downtown. The family will have a private graveside service at a later date. To celebrate Mary Fancher's life, consider wearing something purple as it was her favorite color. Online condolences may be shared at www.oakeys.com. "How lucky am I to have something that makes saying goodbye so hard." Winnie the Pooh, A.A. Milne, author. "Every life is noted and is cherished, and nothing loved is ever lost or perished." A Ring of Endless Light, Madeleine L'Engle, author.
