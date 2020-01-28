January 26, 2020 John Ed Turner, age 81, passed away on Sunday, January 26, 2020, at Fork Mountain Rest Home. He was retired from Ronile. He was preceded in death by his daughter, Karen L. Turner; father, John W. Turner; mother, Kate P. Turner; three brothers and one sister. Surviving are his wife, Patricia Turner; son, Mark Turner; sister, Doris T. Hall; and several nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be conducted at Flora Funeral Chapel, 11 a.m. Wednesday, January 29, 2020, with Pastor Stan Parris officiating. Interment will follow at Franklin Memorial Park. His family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. Arrangements by Flora Funeral Service and Cremation Center, Rocky Mount.
