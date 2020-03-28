March 24, 2020 Jill Willett Turner, 55, of Wirtz, Virginia went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, March 24, 2020. She was preceded in death by her father, Jack Willett. Surviving is her husband of 37 years, Gray Turner: one son, Joshua Turner and daughter in-law, Lauren Turner; grandson, Brady Turner; mother, Carol Willett; three brothers, Jeff, David and Chris Willett; mother and father in-law, Betty and Harold Turner; sister and brother in-law, Teresa and Keith McBride; along with three nieces, Riley Willett, Taylor and Sydney McBride; three nephews, Adam King, Jason and Garrett Willett; one cousin, Carolyn Robbins and her family, Steve, Catey and David. Jill attended Patrick Henry High School. Jill loved to travel, take beach trips, celebrate holidays, family gatherings, watching wildlife and taking pictures of sunsets. Jill especially loved being "Nana" to her grandson Brady. A service celebrating Jill's life will be announced in the future. The family would like to thank everyone for the kind messages of thoughts and prayers. She was loved and will be missed by her family and friends. Arrangements by Conner-Bowman Funeral Home and Crematory, 62 Virginia Market Place Drive, Rocky Mount, VA 24151.

To plant a tree in memory of Jill Turner as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

