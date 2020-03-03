September 24, 1972 March 1, 2020 William "Billy" Jerald Turner III, 47, of Roanoke, Va., formerly of Narrows, Va., passed away on Sunday, March 1, 2020. Billy was born on September 24, 1972, in Pearisburg, a son of Susan Robertson Sechrest and the late William Jerald Turner Jr. Billy was a graduate of Narrows High School and a veteran of the United States Marine Corp. He was a good son and a good Marine. The family will receive friends at the Givens-Riffe Funeral Home Friday, March 6, 2020, from 5 until 7 p.m. Graveside services will be conducted Saturday, March 7, 2020, at 1 p.m. at the French-Turner cemetery on Wolf Creek, Va. The family is being served by Givens-Riffe Funeral Service in Narrows, (540) 726-2442, and online at riffefuneralservice.com.

