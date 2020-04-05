February 14, 1976 April 1, 2020 Emory Eugene Turner, 44 of Narrows, departed this life to be with his Lord and Savior suddenly on Wednesday, April 1, 2020. Born on February 14, 1976, in Montgomery County, Virginia, he was the son of Jimmy and Loretta Frazier Turner. Emory was a 1994 gradate of Narrows High School and a dedicated production supervisor with Celanese. Emory was preceded in death by a sister, Melinda Turner. Left to cherish Emory's memory are his parents; and a niece, Courtney Johnson. There will be a graveside service on Monday, April 6, 2020, at 2 p.m. in the Fairview Cemetery in Narrows, Virginia, with his Pastor, Eddie Kendall officiating. Kendall Funeral Home in Pembroke, Va. is in charge of arrangements. Friends and family are welcome to leave condolences for the family at www.kendallfuneralhome.com.

