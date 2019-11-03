TURNER Ellen Musgrove November 1, 2019 Ellen (Tootsie) Musgrove Turner, 72 of Wirtz, passed away Friday, November 1, 2019. Funeral services will be conducted 2 p.m. Tuesday with visitation Monday evening from 6 to 8 p.m. at Lynch Conner-Bowman Funeral Home, 140 Floyd Ave, Rocky Mount.

