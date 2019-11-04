TURNER Ellen Musgrove February 28, 1947 November 1, 2019 Ellen (Tootsie) Musgrove Turner, 72, of Wirtz, Va., passed away Friday, November 1, 2019. She was born February 28, 1947 to the late Archie Sam Musgrove and Annie Perdue Musgrove. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 51 years Eugene A, Turner; two sisters, Rose Hollaway and Louise Musgrove; two brothers, Walter Musgrove and Jim Musgrove. Surviving are her daughters, Elaine (Dexter) Bousman, Marie Barrett, Charlotte Turner; sons, Charlie Turner Ben (Donna) Turner; grandchildren, Ashley Bousman, Albert (Paige) Barrett Jr., Alex (April) Turner, Amber Barrett, Dylan Turner, Justin Barrett, Chase Turner, Kaitlyn Bousman; great-grandchildren, Khloe, Kaylee and Kameron Manning, Isabella Barrett, Brooklynn Eubanks, Kelsea Manning, Avery Bousman, Nataleigh Barrett and Jaxson Shively; step great-grandchildren, Cameron Dunahoo, Brantley Shively; one brother, Tommy (Linda) Musgrove; four sisters, Victoria Smithers, Doris Hambrick, Annie Hodges, Betty (Larry) Nuckolds; sisters-in-law, Kathy Musgrove and Rosie Musgrove; her fur baby, "Billy". Funeral services will be conducted 2 p.m. Tuesday at Lynch Conner-Bowman Funeral Home (Town Chapel) with Pastor Ricky Smithers officiating. Interment will follow in Ole Liberty Cemetery. Her Family will be receiving friends Monday evening from 6 to 8 p.m. at Lynch Conner-Bowman Funeral Home, 140 Floyd Ave, Rocky Mount and other times at the home of Elaine Bousman, 555 Kingston Rd., Wirtz, VA 24184.

