December 5, 2019 Edna Whitenack Turner, formerly of Roanoke, Va., walked into the presence of the Lord on Thursday, December 5, 2019, at the age of 95. Edna was a long-time member of Enon Baptist Church of Hollins and then at Main Street Baptist Church of Christiansburg until the time of her passing. She worked as a Registered Nurse for a short time at Lewis Gale Hospital and Friendship Manor, but her real love was that of a homemaker, wife, and mother. Edna loved music, singing, and her cats. Edna was preceded in death by her parents, Richard and Bertha Whitenack as well as six siblings. Surviving is her husband of 72 years, Zane L. Turner; son, William A. Turner; daughter, Diane T. Montgomery (Mark); grandson, Cameron Hollandsworth (Heather); and two great-grandsons, Zane and Cory Hollandsworth. Visitation will be held from 4 until 6 p.m. on Sunday, December 8, 2019, at Oakey's North Chapel. The Funeral Service will be conducted at noon on Monday, December 9, 2019, at Oakey's North Chapel with Dr. A. Timothy Hight and The Reverend Robert Smith officiating. Interment will be held at 2:30 p.m. on Monday at Cedar Lawn Memorial Park. Online condolences may be expressed at www.oakeys.com.
