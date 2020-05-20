TURNER, Diana Brown May 18, 2020 On Monday, May 18, 2020, the LOVE of my life and the Light and Rock of our family, passed into the hands of God. Diana Brown Turner, 66, of Vinton, Virginia, beloved by many fought hard, but could not win in the end. She was the first born and only daughter of George and Maxine Brown of Kenova, West Virginia. Diana was wife to Curtis Turner for 46 years and mother to Christopher for 43 years. She leaves behind three very loving brothers, George (Layna), Randy (Sherri) and Richard (Georgia). Diana also had many nieces and nephews, and great-nieces and nephews; mother-in-law, Betty Turner; sister-in-law, Cathy Black; and brother-in-law, Mark Turner. She was a very loving and compassionate friend to all she knew and could make everyone laugh and feel good even in the worst of times. Family, friends and especially Chuck and Kay Patrick, have had Diana in their hearts and prayers throughout her long ordeal and have been most appreciated. No services are planned at this time, but we hope to have a gathering of family and friends at a later date. Online condolences may be shared with the family by visiting www.oakeys.com. "I have fought a good fight, I have finished my course, I have kept the faith." 2 Timothy 4:7

