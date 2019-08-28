TURNER Boyd Lee August 25, 2019 Boyd Lee Turner, 85, peacefully departed into eternal life on August 25, 2019 surrounded by his loving family at his home in Moneta. Born to the late Sallie and Melvin Turner at the Twin Chimneys in Franklin County; he was a lifelong member of the Scruggs Community. Boyd was a devoted husband and father, a proud veteran of the United States ARMY, an expert shot, decorated marksman and deputized member of the Ancient and Honorable Order of Frontiersmen. Boyd retired from Rubatex after 35 years but his real passion was sharing a lifetime of good will and fellowship among the farming community in Scruggs and beyond. Boyd was always grateful for his neighbors and friends from childhood through his passing. He truly cherished the community he called home. Boyd and his family are lifetime members of Mount Ivy Christian Church. Boyd is survived by his loving and cherished wife of 59 years Lera Lee Turner; two daughters, Michelle Annette Turner (Jerome Parnell) and Tracey Lee Turner; sisters, Louise Jones , Ercell Law and Cherold Thurman (Joe Henry); brothers-in-laws, James, Wayne and Larry Howell. He was proceeded in death by brothers, Wilbur and Aubrey Turner; also brother-in-law, Ford Jones. Funeral services will be conducted at Flora Chapel, 2 p.m. Friday, August 30, 2019 with Steve Pasley, Minister officiating. Interment will follow in Franklin Memorial Park with Military Honors. His family would like to thank friends & neighbors for their unwavering support. Following the burial, family and friends will gather at Mount Ivy Church for a time of fellowship to share memories of a life well-lived. In lieu of flowers, the family asks for donations to Mount Ivy Christian Church or Carilion Franklin Hospice. His family will receive friends 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday, August 29, 2019 at Flora Funeral Service and Cremation Center, Rocky Mount.
