TURNER Boyd Lee August 25, 2019 Boyd Lee Turner, 85, peacefully departed into eternal life on August 25, 2019 surrounded by his loving family at his home in Moneta, Va. Born to the late Sallie & Melvin Turner. Boyd is survived by his loving & cherished wife of 59 years Lera Lee Turner; two daughters, Michelle Annette Turner (Jerome Parnell) and Tracey Lee Turner; sisters, Louise Jones, Ercell Law & Cherold Thurman (Joe Henry) ; brothers in laws James, Wayne & Larry Howell. He was proceeded in death by brothers, Wilbur & Aubrey Turner also brother-in-law, Ford Jones. Funeral services will be conducted at Flora Chapel, 2 p.m. Friday, August 30, 2019 with Steve Pasley, Minister officiating. Interment will follow in Franklin Memorial Park with Military Honors. His family will receive friends 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday, August 29, 2019 at Flora Funeral Service and Cremation Center, Rocky Mount.
