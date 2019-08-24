TURMAN Toby Lee August 21, 2019 Toby Lee Turman, 85, of Allisonia, Va., died Wednesday, August 21, 2019. Memorial service will be held at 4 p.m. Saturday, August 24, 2019 at the Farris Mine's Christian Church. Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.seaglefuneralhome.com Arrangements by Seagle Funeral Home, Pulaski.

