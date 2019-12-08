TUNING, Carol Jane Altizer December 3, 2019 Dr. Carol Jane Altizer Tuning, 73, of Frankfort, KY, passed away on Tuesday, December 3, 2019, after struggling bravely for several years with facial cancer. She was born in Radford, and spent a number of years both in Salem and Richmond, before moving to Frankfort with her devoted husband of 36 years, Dr. Austin Tuning. Carol was preceded in death by Dr. Austin Tuning. Also her parents, Annie and Davis Altizer (from Radford); and Austin's mother, Lettie Tuning (from Salem). Carol is survived by her brother, Roley Altizer, and her sister-in-law, Mary Eve Altizer, both of whom live in Roanoke. Also, her niece, Mary Claire Altizer (New York City); and nephew, James D. Altizer (Charlotte, N.C). Additionally, she is survived by several aunts; uncles; and cousins. She received her Bachelor's Degree in Education from Radford University, after which she was a beloved teacher at Glenvar High School in Salem for several years. She also received her Master's and PhD degrees in education from Virginia Tech. Following the receipt of her PhD, she held educational administrative and teaching positions in both the Richmond and Frankfort, KY, areas. Carol and Austin were very active members of the Saint Andrew's Episcopal Church in Lexington, KY., where they worshipped and worked generously for many years. She is mourned greatly by both family members and friends.

