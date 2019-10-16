October 14, 2019 Carol Ann Benjamin Tull, 72, of Boones Mill, Va., died on Monday, October 14, 2019. A Celebration of Life Service will be held at 11:30 a.m. on Friday, October 18, 2019, at the Church of the Holy Spirit followed by a reception. The family will receive friends from 5 until 7 p.m. on Thursday, October 17, 2019, at the Church of the Holy Spirit, 6011 Merriman Road, Roanoke, VA 24018. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Church of the Holy Spirit, Straight Street or to Street Ransom. Online condolences may be made at www.oakeys.com.

