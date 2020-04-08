December 1, 1943 April 4, 2020 Mary Ann (nee Tredway) Tuggle, 76, a resident of Brandon Oaks Life Plan Community, died on Saturday, April 4, 2020. She suffered from Alzheimer's the last years of her life. She died rather like ancient Rome fell, slowly, then all at once. She was born in York, Pa., on December 1, 1943. She was a graduate of Dover High School, Dover, Pa. and the Harrisburg Hospital Nursing School, Harrisburg, Pa. The Tredway family was a close-knit, loving one, filled with happiness. Her father, John; mother, Mary Belle; brother, John Jr.; and sister, Doris, all predeceased her. Mary Ann's sweetness, optimism, good humor, and faith in a compassionate God touched many, and her outlook will be carried forward by many for generations to come. While practicing as an RN at Allegheny General Hospital in Pittsburgh, Pa. she met Doug Tuggle. They were married at Westminster Presbyterian Church in York on June 3, 1967. She later worked as a cardiac care nurse at Santa Monica General Hospital, Santa Monica, Calif. The pride and joy of her life were her two children, Wendy and Laura, and their children Rachel, Christopher, and Rose. She deeply loved her sons-in-law Ned and Shawn. With Doug and her family, she lived in California, Kansas, Texas, Maryland, and Virginia. With Doug she traveled extensively all around the United States (she particularly enjoyed Alaska, Hawaii, Yosemite National Park, Sequoia National Park, Muir Woods, and the Grand Canyon) and to Japan, Canada, Mexico, the Caribbean, Spain, France, England, and the Czech Republic. The Tuggle Family would like to praise the staff at the Brandon Oaks Nursing and Rehabilitation Center for their obvious compassion, professional care, and the highly skilled way they ministered to Mary Ann. An active Episcopalian, she leaves a grieving husband, her children and grandchildren, and many friends and relatives scattered across the country and overseas. Donations in her memory may be made to St. James Episcopal Church, 4515 Delray St. NW, Roanoke, VA 24012, or to Brandon Oaks Life Care Community, 3804 Brandon Avenue, Roanoke, VA 24018. Please, no flowers—they make her sneeze. Private, immediate family only services will be held at Simpson Funeral Home. Pastor Keith Olivier, Lutheran chaplain at Brandon Oaks, will officiate. Interment will be at Evergreen Cemetery. A memorial service will be held in York, Pa. at a later date.
