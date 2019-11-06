TUCKER Rebecca Saunders December 14, 1926 November 4, 2019 Rebecca Saunders (Anderson) Tucker, 92, departed this world peacefully and returned confidently to her God on Monday, November 4, 2019. Born on December 14, 1926, she was raised in Nelson County on historic "Tyebrook" farm, the place where she always found the most joy. She graduated Randolph-Macon Women's College at age 19 and began a career in education in Fairfax County, Va. She married William G. Anderson, Sr. and raised a family of four boys in Roanoke, Va., where she continued teaching until her retirement. She later married Walter L. Tucker Sr. of Lovingston, Va., where she enjoyed a return home near her roots, lifelong friends, and family. She spent her final ten years in Richmond and was loved dearly by all who crossed her path. She is preceded in death by her father and mother, Samuel and Mildred Saunders; her brother, Samuel Jr., and niece Liz. She is survived by her sons, William Jr. (Anne), John (Virginia), Paul (Judi), and David (Catharine); her brother, Paul M. Saunders Sr. (Tatum) and eleven grandchildren, Will, John, Ben, Ben Miller, Rebecca, Drew, Tyler, Blake, Claire, Olivia, Hailey, and numerous nieces and nephews. Becky will undoubtedly be most remembered for her fervent love for the Lord. Family will greet visitors from 7 to 9 p.m. Saturday, November 9, 2019 at Wells/Sheffield Funeral Chapel in Lovingston, Va. A funeral service will be held at Nelson United Methodist Church in Arrington, Va. at 2 p.m. Sunday, November 10, 2019, followed by a graveside service at Harewood in Roseland, Va. Arrangements by Wells/Sheffield Funeral Chapel, Lovingston (434) 263-4097.
