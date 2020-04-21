April 19, 2020 Maxine A. Williams Taliaferro Tucker, 95, celebrated her new life in Heaven on Sunday, April 19, 2020. She was preceded in death by her parents, Abe and Flora Williams; husbands, Thornton Taliaferro (45 years), and Beverly Tucker; son, Perry Taliaferro; grandson, Scott Benson and brother, James (Roma) Williams. Maxine was a lifetime member of Ninth Str. Church of the Brethren, retired Nurse from Roanoke Memorial Hospital, longtime member of Mt. Pleasant Lioness Club and Fred Astaire Dance Studio. She loved to dance! Maxine loved her family, her church family, her retired nurses, her dancing friends, and her many cats! She was much loved by everyone and will be truly missed. Survived by her sister, Hazel Tuck; daughters, Vicky Walker, Cathy (James) Maguire and Peggy (Sam) Sampson; nine grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; five great-great-grandchildren. Special thanks to everyone at Clemmons Village II where she spent her final years, for taking such sweet and loving care of her. In lieu of flowers please give to Ninth St. Church of the Brethren. There will be a private graveside service and at a later date a Celebration of Life at Maxine's church. Online condolences may be made at www.lotzfuneralhomeroanoke.com

To plant a tree in memory of Maxine Tucker as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Locations

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.