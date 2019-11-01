October 30, 2019 Sylvia Belcher Tuck, 79, of Smith Mountain Lake, Va., loving wife of Mickey Tuck for 61 years, joined her husband in Heaven on Wednesday, October 30, 2019. She is survived by her two sons, Douglas Tuck and Michael Tuck. A memorial service will be held at a later date and in lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the League of Older Americans Meals on Wheels Program. Online condolences may be made at www.oakeys.com.

