October 14, 2019 Michael Douglas (Mickey) Tuck, 79, long time resident of Smith Mountain Lake, Va., passed away on Monday, October 14, 2019. He is survived by his beloved wife of 61 years, Sylvia; two sons, Douglas Tuck and Michael Tuck; brother, Donald Tuck; half-sister, Ella Davis; and numerous nieces and nephews. The family will have a memorial service at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to The League of Older Americans Meals on Wheels Program. Online condolences may be made at www.oakeys.com.

Tags

Locations

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.