February 1, 2020 Carrie Lucille Stafford Trout, 98, went to be with the Lord on Saturday, February 1, 2020 at Heritage Hall Rich Creek nursing home. Funeral services will be conducted on Wednesday, February 5, 2020, at 2 p.m. at the Givens Funeral Chapel in Pearisburg with burial following in the Birchlawn Burial Park in Pearisburg. The family will receive friends on Tuesday evening at Givens Funeral Home from 6 until 8 p.m.
