February 1, 2020 Carrie Lucille Stafford Trout, 98, went to be with the Lord on Saturday, February 1, 2020 at Heritage Hall Rich Creek nursing home. Funeral services will be conducted on Wednesday, February 5, 2020, at 2 p.m. at the Givens Funeral Chapel in Pearisburg with burial following in the Birchlawn Burial Park in Pearisburg. The family will receive friends on Tuesday evening at Givens Funeral Home from 6 until 8 p.m.

To plant a tree in memory of Carrie Trout as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Locations

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.