TRIPP Helen Marie Pendleton September 29, 1931 July 9, 2019 Helen Marie Pendleton Tripp, 87, of New Castle, Virginia, passed away on Tuesday, July 9, 2019. A celebration of Helen's life will be held at Paitsel Funeral Home in New Castle, Virginia, at 2 p.m. on Saturday, July 13, 2019. Arrangements by Paitsel Funeral Home, New Castle.

Tags

Locations

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.