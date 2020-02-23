December 21, 1943 February 8, 2020 Myranda "Randy" Lou (Atwell) Tringale, 76, was born on December 21, 1943, in Independence, Mo., devoted sister, mother, grandmother, aunt, neighbor, friend, and retired nurse, peacefully departed this earthly life surrounded by her children, grandchildren, and other loved ones in Roanoke, Va., on Saturday, February 8, 2020. There will be a celebration of Randy's life at Oakey's South Chapel, 4257 Brambleton Avenue, SW, Roanoke, VA 24018, from noon until 2 p.m. on Saturday, February 29, 2020, with a reception following. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Shepherd Center at www.shepherd.org. Online condolences may be shared at www.oakeys.com.

