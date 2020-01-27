May 12, 1934 January 22, 2020 Elizabeth Ann Trexell, of Roanoke, Va., peacefully passed on to heaven on Wednesday, January 22, 2020, surrounded by family. She was born on May 12, 1934. Elizabeth was preceded in death by her husband, Leonard E. Trexell, and her parents, Walter and Elizabeth Patton. She cherished spending time with her grandchildren and was a long time member of Covenant Presbyterian Church. She will be remembered for her tremendously kind and generous nature. Elizabeth is survived by her three sons, Randy, Walter, and Douglas Trexell, and grandchildren, Tabyr, Kiefer, Alex, and Alea. Visitation will be held at 4:30 p.m. Thursday, January 30, 2020, at Covenant Presbyterian Church, 1831 Deyerle Rd. SW, Roanoke, VA 24018, with a memorial service starting at 5 p.m. with Dr. Kyle Allen officiating.
Trexell, Elizabeth Ann
