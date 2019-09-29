TRENT, Virginia Hewitt April 30, 1949 - September 23, 2019 Virginia Hewitt Trent, born in Martinsville, Va., April 30, 1949 to parents, Corrol Lenore Hewitt and James Walter Trent, passed away September 23, 2019 surrounded by family and friends. She grew up in Roanoke, Va., and attended Madam Viaud School. She loved both the Florida Keys and the Appalachian Mountains. Her eclectic interests included 1960s British sports cars, escargot, and vampire genre books/movies (with a soft spot for Christopher Lee). As the family matriarch, she cooked delicious and festive meals for holiday gatherings and always gave leftovers to neighborhood feral cats. She is survived by daughter, Casey Meredith Kerr Fitzgerald;, son, William Cole Eubank III; two grandchildren, Elexis Marie Eubank and William Cole Eubank, IV; her cats Oliver and Tedward. Funeral arrangements are being handled by American Family Funerals & Cremations in Casselberry, FL. The family asks for donations to Central Florida's CARE TNR (Trap Neuter Release) at www.
