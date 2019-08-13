August 10, 2019 Lois Obenshain Trent, 76, of Roanoke, Va., passed peacefully into the loving arms of her Lord on Saturday, August 10, 2019, at Brookdale of Roanoke. She was preceded in death by her parents, the Rev. Marvin L. and Gladys R. Obenshain; sister, Dorothy O. Stevens; brother, Julian A. Obenshain; and sister, Frances O. Flora. Lois is survived by the love of her life and beloved husband of 42 years, Jack E. Trent; brothers-in-law, Kyle Flora and Sam Stevens; sister-in-law, Joyce Obenshain; and nine beloved nieces and nephews and their extended families. The family will receive friends on Wednesday, August 14, 2019, from 10 a.m. until her celebration of life service at 11 a.m. at Oakey's Roanoke Chapel. In lieu of flowers, donations in honor of Lois may be made to the Music Program of Calvary Baptist Church, 608 Campbell Ave., Roanoke, VA 24016 or to Good Samaritan Hospice, 2409 Electric Road, Roanoke, VA 24018. Online condolences may be made at www.oakeys.com.

