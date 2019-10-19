June 8, 1942 October 16, 2019 Jack Eldridge Trent, 77, of Roanoke, Va., was born on June 8, 1942, and passed away suddenly on Wednesday, October 16, 2019, after an extended illness. Jack joins his beloved wife of 42 years, Lois O. Trent, who died on August 10, 2019, in their forever home with our Lord. He was also preceded in death by his parents, John L. and Willie F. Trent; brothers, John L. Trent Jr., James Loyd Trent and Joseph A. Trent; sisters, Della T. Thompson and Ruby T. Garrett; niece, Diane T. Rice; nephews, Gary E. Thompson and Steven L. Thompson; sisters-in-law, Dorothy O. Stevens and Frances O. Flora; and brother-in-law, Julian A. Obenshain. Jack is survived by his sister, Lucy T. Hill; 13 nieces and nephews and their families; brothers-in-law, the Rev. A. Kyle Flora and Samuel R. Stevens; sister-in-law, Joyce F. Obenshain; Lois' nine nieces and nephews and their families; and many close and dear friends who have been like family through the years including the Powells, the Kellys, the Mays (including god sons, Andy and Lee), Gary Lynch, Taylor Hardy, the Ruhlands, the Richerts, and his church families. The family will receive friends from 3 until 5 p.m. on Sunday, October 20, 2019, at Oakey's Roanoke Chapel. A Celebration of Life Service will be conducted at noon on Monday, October 21, 2019, at Oakey's Roanoke Chapel with the Rev. Donna Hopkins-Britt officiating. In lieu of flowers, donations in honor of Jack may be made to Calvary Baptist Church Foundation, 608 Campbell Ave., Roanoke, VA 24016. Online condolences may be made at www.oakeys.com.

