November 12, 2019 Betty Cash Treadway, 79, of Botetourt County, Va., went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, November 12, 2019. She never met a stranger and all she met was a friend. Betty was preceded in death by seven brothers and sisters; and is survived by two sons, Carver Treadway and wife, Karen, and John Treadway and wife, Kimberly; two daughters, Ester Roatenberry and husband, Tim, and Shirley Cooper; six grandchildren, Aaron Bailey, Taylor Victoria, Devon, Dylan, Zachary and Nathan; one great-grandchild, Nova Rae; brother, William Cash; sister, Dessie Smith; her most loved companions, Daisy and Lilly; and numerous nieces, nephews and other relatives. A Funeral Service will be held at 10 a.m. on Friday, November 15, 2019, at Oakey's East Chapel. Interment will follow in Old Dominion Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends from 6 until 8 p.m. on Thursday, November 14, 2019, at the funeral home. Online condolences may be shared at www.oakeys.com.

